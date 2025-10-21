Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3251
Graffiti on Rangiriri Bridge
I thought the river looked high from the main road so I stopped at the bridge to take some photos. It wasn't that high after all so I just took a couple of photos of the graffiti. It looked really vibrant so was probably quite new.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3901
photos
161
followers
141
following
891% complete
View this month »
3245
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd October 2025 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
graffiti
,
river
,
rangiriri
,
oct25nz
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close