Previous
Next
View from Our Back Door Step by nickspicsnz
Photo 3252

View from Our Back Door Step

We have two cabbage trees in the garden and they have a lot of flowers on them this year. The perfume coming from them and a gardenia bush smelt quite strong when I sat outside having breakfast a couple of days later.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact