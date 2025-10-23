Previous
Oops! by nickspicsnz
Oops!

Downloading photos I took for work I found one of my feet which I must have taken by mistake, lol! it's been a while since I did that but I actually quite like the pretty colours of the floor. Check out those sexy uniform trousers and work boots!
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Rick ace
Interesting colors and textures of the floor. Nice capture.
October 24th, 2025  
