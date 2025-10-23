Sign up
Photo 3251
Oops!
Downloading photos I took for work I found one of my feet which I must have taken by mistake, lol! it's been a while since I did that but I actually quite like the pretty colours of the floor. Check out those sexy uniform trousers and work boots!
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Tags
feet
,
mistake
,
oct25nz
,
work_clothes
,
pretty_floor
Rick
ace
Interesting colors and textures of the floor. Nice capture.
October 24th, 2025
