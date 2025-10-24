Previous
Raindrops on Geranium by nickspicsnz
Photo 3254

Raindrops on Geranium

It still amazes me that geraniums flower all year round in NZ. This one is in a pot in my garden and has flowered all through the winter.

(Just filling some gaps with some pics I liked.)
Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely with the droplets.
November 8th, 2025  
