Queen Anne's Lace by nickspicsnz
Photo 3254

Queen Anne's Lace

A single ICM shot of a swathe of Queen Anne's Lace in long grass.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
Lovely abstract and tones.
October 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice dreamy effect.
October 27th, 2025  
