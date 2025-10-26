Previous
Clover and Buttercups by nickspicsnz
Photo 3255

Clover and Buttercups

This is a combination of two ICMs pics - one at 100% and one at 25%.

The 26th would have been my Mum's 83rd birthday and she loved flowers. I wish I'd known her longer as an adult because she was so much fun but she passed away when she was only 49.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
It is a lovely combination, but how sad to lose your Mum at such and early age.
October 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's rather sweet. So sorry you lost her so young.
October 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. Far too young to be taken from you.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact