Previous
Photo 3255
Clover and Buttercups
This is a combination of two ICMs pics - one at 100% and one at 25%.
The 26th would have been my Mum's 83rd birthday and she loved flowers. I wish I'd known her longer as an adult because she was so much fun but she passed away when she was only 49.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
3
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3903
photos
161
followers
141
following
891% complete
View this month »
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th October 2025 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clover
,
weeds
,
wildflowers
,
buttercups
,
icm
,
oct25nz
Jennifer Eurell
ace
It is a lovely combination, but how sad to lose your Mum at such and early age.
October 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's rather sweet. So sorry you lost her so young.
October 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. Far too young to be taken from you.
October 27th, 2025
