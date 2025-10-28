Sign up
Photo 3258
Spider
This spider had built it's cobweb amongst the weeds in my garden. Another good reason to get rid of the weeds!
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th October 2025 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
cobweb
,
oct25nz
Linda Godwin
Oh so cool to get so much of her web!
November 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I like how the web is picking up rainbow colours.
November 8th, 2025
