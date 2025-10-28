Previous
Spider by nickspicsnz
Spider

This spider had built it's cobweb amongst the weeds in my garden. Another good reason to get rid of the weeds!
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Linda Godwin
Oh so cool to get so much of her web!
November 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I like how the web is picking up rainbow colours.
November 8th, 2025  
