Photo 3258
Sunrise 1
As well as playing with ICM I took some normal shots of the sunrise too. I liked the dramatic clouds in this one.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
clouds
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
nov25nz
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Stunning! Sunrise is such a special time of the day. Too bad most people sleep through it!
November 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular
November 7th, 2025
