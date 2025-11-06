Previous
Sunrise 1 by nickspicsnz
Photo 3258

Sunrise 1

As well as playing with ICM I took some normal shots of the sunrise too. I liked the dramatic clouds in this one.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Kerry McCarthy
Stunning! Sunrise is such a special time of the day. Too bad most people sleep through it!
November 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Spectacular
November 7th, 2025  
