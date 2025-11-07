Previous
Take Off at Sunrise by nickspicsnz
Photo 3257

Take Off at Sunrise

It was a beautiful misty sunrise this morning. This is an ICM of geese taking off from a lake.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
November 6th, 2025  
