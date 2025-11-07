Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3257
Take Off at Sunrise
It was a beautiful misty sunrise this morning. This is an ICM of geese taking off from a lake.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3906
photos
161
followers
141
following
892% complete
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th November 2025 5:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
geese
,
icm
,
taking_off
,
nov25nz
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
November 6th, 2025
