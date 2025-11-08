Previous
Misty Hills and Trees at Sunrise ICM by nickspicsnz
Misty Hills and Trees at Sunrise ICM

I zoomed in right across the lake and took some ICM shots of the distant hills and trees.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
So nicely done.
November 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
November 6th, 2025  
