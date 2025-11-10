Previous
Higgledy Piggledy Fence by nickspicsnz
Higgledy Piggledy Fence

Another shot from my early morning misty photo jaunt.
10th November 2025

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Rick
Cool capture.
November 11th, 2025  
