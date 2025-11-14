Previous
Next
Grasses in Early Morning Light by nickspicsnz
Photo 3269

Grasses in Early Morning Light

Trying to look back over pics from the last few weeks and get round to editing them. I liked the way these grasses were backlit by the early morning sun.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
December 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty
December 17th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely. Fav.
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact