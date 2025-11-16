Previous
Little Snail by nickspicsnz
Little Snail

This tiny snail was making a long trek across a footpath to get to the safety of the grass verge on the other side.
Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
Cute capture. I usually find snails a bit creepy.
December 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect POV
December 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 17th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Terrific shot. I like that narrow dof
December 17th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
December 17th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Isn’t it beautiful….carrying his house around on his back! Great POV.
December 17th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a great shot Nick but I absolutely loathe snails so I'm moving on quickly.
December 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
December 17th, 2025  
