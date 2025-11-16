Sign up
Photo 3271
Little Snail
This tiny snail was making a long trek across a footpath to get to the safety of the grass verge on the other side.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
8
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
12
8
3
365
DSC-RX10M4
13th November 2025 6:16am
Tags
snail
,
nov25nz
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute capture. I usually find snails a bit creepy.
December 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect POV
December 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 17th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific shot. I like that narrow dof
December 17th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
December 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Isn’t it beautiful….carrying his house around on his back! Great POV.
December 17th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a great shot Nick but I absolutely loathe snails so I'm moving on quickly.
December 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous close-up
December 17th, 2025
