Creating Sunset

I'm currently doing another short course with Janey Lazenby (four sessions). She very kindly runs free courses during holiday seasons. This time we're doing Elements. Today's lesson was fire - creating fiery skies and things like flames on candles. This was my attempt to create a sunset on a drab, grey image using solid colour layers, blend modes and gradients. Tomorrow is earth, then we have air and water to make some creative images using textures, blend modes, gradients, etc.
If you're interested in watching her videos for free, and get a pdf of very comprehensive notes by completing a survey, you'd need to sign up before 11.00am on 30 December (UK time) using this link: https://ejlazenby.com/challenge/ After that you can pay to join her website and watch all her courses.