Alcove Prop

I've seen a few photos on FB recently, from people who've followed a Stan Farrow video on Camversation to make an alcove for photography. I thought I'd have a go myself. I haven't seen the video so went in a bit blind just from a few comments made on the posts.



To make it I used:

- a cardboard box from work

- some old packing tape we've had hanging around

- a piece of foam board I've used for photos for a few years that has become very tattered

- some left over wall filler

- a bit of old paint (it needs a repaint because it's not white enough for my tastes but we've got lots of old cans hanging around in the garage so I'm sure I can find white amongst them).

- a couple of off-cuts of wood to prop it up because it's not self-balancing



I'm pretty happy with how it turned out as it's my first attempt and I was pretty much making it up as I went along. I took two quick shots once the paint had dried. It's overlaid with a couple of my texture photos to add a bit of extra interest. The little jug is from a charity shop and the flower is out of my garden.

