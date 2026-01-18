Previous
As the saying goes never work with children or animals. I decided I wanted to get some nice action photos of Rowdy running towards me for 52 Frames' theme of Get Low. I was going to shoot from ground level and maybe time it right that his ears were flying, his tongue lolling (he has the longest tongue) and all feet off the floor. Well, best laid plans and all that! I could not get him to sit and stay while I walked away to set myself up for some shots. I cajoled, gave treats, used a stern voice, but, he's obviously forgotten his past training, and every time I walked away he'd sneak up behind me. I tried about 20 times but eventually I gave up and decided it's a two person job to get posed shots. These were some I took just trying when he walked away from me and I called him back - it's definitely very difficult to get the camera settings right that he's in focus and sharp all the time.

I ended up shooting some Queen Anne's Lace which, despite the breeze, was more cooperative than my dog!
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Nick

Dianne ace
Fun. Have a look at @helenw2
January 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
To much fun
January 26th, 2026  
Rick ace
Yeah, they just don't want to let their owners get away from them. Would have been nice to have someone to assist. Still, some great shots.
January 26th, 2026  
