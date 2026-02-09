Sign up
Previous
Photo 3279
Tangle
This tree (pohutakawa?) looked a bit precarious. A few more storms and the rest of the bank, which the roots are growing into, will probably wash away.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
0
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3931
photos
163
followers
140
following
898% complete
View this month »
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
Latest from all albums
3276
291
3277
186
3278
187
188
3279
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th February 2026 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
branches
,
pohutakawa
,
feb26nz
