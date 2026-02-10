Previous
Tangle by nickspicsnz
Photo 3280

Tangle

This tree (pohutakawa?) looked a bit precarious. A few more storms and the rest of the bank, which the roots are growing into, will probably wash away.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous find and capture, such a great tangle! I sure hope it does not wash away.
February 10th, 2026  
julia ace
They are such a resilient tree. Looks like it's running away. fav
February 10th, 2026  
