Previous
Heat Haze by nickspicsnz
Photo 3281

Heat Haze

While we were at the beach I took some photos of driftwood on a distant part of the beach. It was so hot there was a visible heat haze. When I downloaded the photos the camera had captured the haziness.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
898% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot.
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact