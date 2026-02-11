Sign up
Photo 3281
Heat Haze
While we were at the beach I took some photos of driftwood on a distant part of the beach. It was so hot there was a visible heat haze. When I downloaded the photos the camera had captured the haziness.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th February 2026 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
hot
,
summer
,
feb26nz
,
heat_haze
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
February 11th, 2026
