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Photo 3283
Stormy Afternoon
I spent an inordinate amount of time trying to get a photo of the brake lights making the raindrops glow red. It felt like every time I pressed the button either the lights went off or hubby turned the wipers on so the raindrops disappeared!
13th February 2026
13th Feb 26
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Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th February 2026 3:31pm
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