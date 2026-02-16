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Cicada Standoff by nickspicsnz
Photo 3286

Cicada Standoff

The top cicada kept advancing and backing off. Not sure what was going on.
16th February 2026 16th Feb 26

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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