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Previous
Photo 3284
And then she was gone :(
Eleanor's visit passed so quickly and I've been in a bit of funk since she left. It seems to get harder every time!
I've been half-heartedly taking a few photos since then but haven't done much processing, so haven't had anything to post here. Sat down for an hour today to process a couple.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
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Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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Photo Details
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365
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st February 2026 12:19pm
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