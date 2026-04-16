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Photo 3295
Praying Mantis
It may look a bit like the night sky but it's just a close-up of my supposedly clean windows. He was backlit by the morning sun so really stood out against the dark background.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th April 2026 9:07am
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backlit
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praying_mantis
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apr26nz
Cathy
Great simplicity!
April 26th, 2026
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