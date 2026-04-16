Previous
Next
Praying Mantis by nickspicsnz
Photo 3295

Praying Mantis

It may look a bit like the night sky but it's just a close-up of my supposedly clean windows. He was backlit by the morning sun so really stood out against the dark background.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Great simplicity!
April 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact