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Autumn by nickspicsnz
Photo 3296

Autumn

This is done in Photoshop because my camera doesn't have a multiple exposure option. Four photos overlaid with each other, and used various blend modes and opacities.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
April 25th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 25th, 2026  
Cathy
Artistic nature!
April 26th, 2026  
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