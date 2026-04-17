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Previous
Photo 3296
Autumn
This is done in Photoshop because my camera doesn't have a multiple exposure option. Four photos overlaid with each other, and used various blend modes and opacities.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th April 2026 5:24pm
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autumn
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multiple_exposure
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apr26nz
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
April 25th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 25th, 2026
Cathy
Artistic nature!
April 26th, 2026
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