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Photo 3297
Trees
Today I'm ignoring the fact that I have curtains to shorten and hang (they've already been waiting a few weeks, a few more days won't hurt!) and playing around with photos instead.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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Photo Details
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365
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th April 2026 9:23am
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