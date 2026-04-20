Mist on the Hills

This is the mist behind me mentioned in my dewdrop photo. I pass these hills every day I go to work and there's often mist hanging around. I always wish I could stop and take photos but there's only one place to stop and this isn't the prettiest part of the drive... and I always seem to be rushing to get to work. But on this morning I'd left 10 minutes early so thought I'd make a quick stop. I ended up being late for work because I got carried away taking the photos of dewy cobwebs. Luckily I have an understanding boss if I don't push my luck too often!



I don't know why all the trees are dead. I've seen this sort of thing quite a few times in NZ. Maybe a patch gets affected by disease. I'm sure someone more knowledgeable than me will know.