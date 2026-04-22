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Misty Ridge by nickspicsnz
Photo 3300

Misty Ridge

Another misty shot from when I stopped on the way to work the other morning. This is pointing my camera a bit to the right of the previous photo of misty trees.

In hindsight I probably should have cropped the water tank out which is just stuck on top of the hill. It must be for the cattle because there's no houses or other buildings around here.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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