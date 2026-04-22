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Previous
Photo 3300
Misty Ridge
Another misty shot from when I stopped on the way to work the other morning. This is pointing my camera a bit to the right of the previous photo of misty trees.
In hindsight I probably should have cropped the water tank out which is just stuck on top of the hill. It must be for the cattle because there's no houses or other buildings around here.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th April 2026 9:25am
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