Bottom of the Waterfall
Year 2 Week 50 - Water
Waterfall on Turtle Lake, Hamilton Gardens
15th December 2019
15th Dec 19
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
52 Frames
NIKON D7200
13th December 2019 1:56pm
b&w
blackandwhite
waterfall
52frames
dec19nz
