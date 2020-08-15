Milky Way over Whakataki

Year 3 Week 33 - Night Photography
Went out with @yorkshirekiwi on one of the coldest nights we've had this winter to try and get some night shots. It was fortuitous that the milky way just happened to be behind this whakataki, although I had to use PS to bring it out as the sky was quite dark in my shot.
The whakataki has recently been erected alongside a new part of a state highway. It comprises pou (pillars) and a giant hinaki (eel trap) suspended between two maumahara (canoe cenotaphs) at the back. The pou and maumahara are different from traditional designs as they are made from concrete and steel rather than carved wood.