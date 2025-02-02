Sign up
162 / 365
Egyptian Garden Pep-style
I submitted this for 52 Frames as an "in case I don't get anything else" photo. I forgot about the deadline so it ended up as the photo for this week. The theme was Blue and I thought the blue pool, blue pergola and blue sky would fit the bill.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
hamilton_gardens
,
pep_ventosa_style
,
feb25nz
,
egyptian_garden
