Previous
Egyptian Garden Pep-style by nickspicsnz
162 / 365

Egyptian Garden Pep-style

I submitted this for 52 Frames as an "in case I don't get anything else" photo. I forgot about the deadline so it ended up as the photo for this week. The theme was Blue and I thought the blue pool, blue pergola and blue sky would fit the bill.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact