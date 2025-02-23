Te Tihi

Eight massive pou (carved posts) stand 20m above the ground looking down on people driving past on the main state highway through New Zealand. They're located at the top of the Taupiri Range (Taupiri Mountain is sacred to Maori) and these pou acknowledge the path once travelled by the fabled Patupaiarehe and the creatures of the forest. Each pou looks in a different direction across the landscape, guarding over all that drive through this whenua (land). (Information taken from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency brochure.). I took this photo very quickly from the passenger seat as we whizzed by in our van at 110km/hr. I hope it shows triangular composition although I've found it difficult to visualise "triangular" this week.