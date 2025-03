New Surf Club

Last week's 52 Frames theme was "Unfinished". I took some photos of the new surf life saving club that's being built at Kariotahi Beach. Black sand beaches give great reflections when they're wet. I waited for the waves to ebb and got the camera low so I could include a reflection of the building in some shots. I chose this wider angle one because it has the huge dunes on the left hand side of the shot.