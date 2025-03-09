Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has built a huge new temple that towers over a main highway into Auckland. It's on a hill and has far reaching views across to Manukau Heads, Awhitu and the Waitakeres. I had an interesting visit to the temple on an open day before it's consecrated. It's very ornate inside with lots of marble (costing $9M), gilding, plush carpets, artworks, ornate doors, chandeliers, stained glass windows, antiques, etc. The steeple is 54m high. We weren't allowed to take photos inside but could wander freely outside taking pics. I used this one for 52 Frames' Black & White challenge.