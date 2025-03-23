Sign up
169 / 365
Cosmos
This week's 52 Frames Challenge was "Shallow Depth of Field". These cosmos are currently flowering in my garden. There were bees buzzing around but I decided to focus on the flowers themselves.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
flower
,
cosmos
,
52frames
,
shallow_dof
,
mar25nz
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful
March 27th, 2025
