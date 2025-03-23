Previous
Cosmos by nickspicsnz
Cosmos

This week's 52 Frames Challenge was "Shallow Depth of Field". These cosmos are currently flowering in my garden. There were bees buzzing around but I decided to focus on the flowers themselves.
Nick

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful
March 27th, 2025  
