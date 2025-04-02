Tears of a Clown

Last week the challenge was "Mood" in 52 Frames. The extra credit was to use blue gels. I decided the blue was representative of sadness. Rather than using a blue gel, my photo is converted to b&w and then I used a blue solid colour layer, with a blend mode, over the top. I selected a blue from Georgina's eye for the hue and her iris is it's natural colour with the blue layer masked out. We got the makeup design from an old photo of a vintage comic mime artist - we both liked the simplicity of it.