Previous
172 / 365
Autumn Fruits
Last week's 52 Frames challenge was "Details". This is a close-up shot of little unripe blackberries.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
3
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
52 Frames
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th April 2025 2:07pm
Tags
blackberries
,
details
,
52frames
,
apr25nz
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors and detail
April 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Delicious
April 18th, 2025
