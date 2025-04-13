Previous
Autumn Fruits by nickspicsnz
172 / 365

Autumn Fruits

Last week's 52 Frames challenge was "Details". This is a close-up shot of little unripe blackberries.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful colors and detail
April 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Delicious
April 18th, 2025  
