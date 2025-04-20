Sign up
173 / 365
Past their Best
The 52 Frames challenge last week was Under Exposed or Over Exposed. I went for a low key still life of dead flowers. Probably looks better on black.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
2
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3776
photos
162
followers
161
following
165
166
167
168
169
170
172
173
170
3139
3140
172
3141
3142
3143
173
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
52 Frames
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th April 2025 7:09pm
Tags
still_life
,
low_key
,
dead_flowers
,
52frames
,
apr25nz
,
under_exposed
Gail Lambert
I’m drawn to dead/dying flowers, love this
April 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks so good on a black background.
April 26th, 2025
