Previous
Past their Best by nickspicsnz
173 / 365

Past their Best

The 52 Frames challenge last week was Under Exposed or Over Exposed. I went for a low key still life of dead flowers. Probably looks better on black.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gail Lambert
I’m drawn to dead/dying flowers, love this
April 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks so good on a black background.
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact