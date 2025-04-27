Previous
Boxed In by nickspicsnz
174 / 365

Boxed In

Last week's 52 Frames challenge was "Cramped". I immediately thought of box composite photography. I didn't have a smart wooden box but was given an old cardboard box by someone at work. It meant I had to do a LOT of editing to get rid of lines, packing tape, and warping in Photoshop to join the boxes together. Taking the photos was really quick - editing took hours! It was fun though and my daughter thought the finished result was "cool". I'd love to do more of these but I'd definitely use a wooden box with straight edges and no packing tape!
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
Sooo good
April 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
This is fabulous, what a great idea and execution! You're lucky that your beautiful daughter played along ;-)
April 30th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, this is fabulous. No wonder your daughter thought it was cool. I love it. Big fav!
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun and worth your efforts.
April 30th, 2025  
julia ace
Wow that is so cool.. worth the effort.. Hope you are framing it up for her.. fav
April 30th, 2025  
Christina ace
I love this - it so much fun. Amazing editing
April 30th, 2025  
