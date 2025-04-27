Boxed In

Last week's 52 Frames challenge was "Cramped". I immediately thought of box composite photography. I didn't have a smart wooden box but was given an old cardboard box by someone at work. It meant I had to do a LOT of editing to get rid of lines, packing tape, and warping in Photoshop to join the boxes together. Taking the photos was really quick - editing took hours! It was fun though and my daughter thought the finished result was "cool". I'd love to do more of these but I'd definitely use a wooden box with straight edges and no packing tape!