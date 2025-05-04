Fishing

Last week's 52 Frames theme was "Negative Space" with the extra challenge to use the Adamski Effect. I haven't tried that before so decided to give it a go. I probably should have watched some videos or read some articles on how to do it but I just looked at a few of his images online instead. I think this looks sort of along the right lines.



Not sure how Adamaski creates his images but I used an ICM shot then overlaid it with the fisherman masked in from an in-focus shot taken at the same place and at the same time. I had to create a shadow for the fisherman to stop him looking too floaty.