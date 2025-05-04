Previous
Fishing by nickspicsnz
175 / 365

Fishing

Last week's 52 Frames theme was "Negative Space" with the extra challenge to use the Adamski Effect. I haven't tried that before so decided to give it a go. I probably should have watched some videos or read some articles on how to do it but I just looked at a few of his images online instead. I think this looks sort of along the right lines.

Not sure how Adamaski creates his images but I used an ICM shot then overlaid it with the fisherman masked in from an in-focus shot taken at the same place and at the same time. I had to create a shadow for the fisherman to stop him looking too floaty.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Really nicely done. A big fav.
May 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
And who knew Kaiaua could look so beautiful!
May 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
May 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
ethereal and beautiful Nick
May 8th, 2025  
George
Nicely done.
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact