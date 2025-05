Submerged flower

Some of you might have seen one of my submerged flower shots earlier in the week that I posted for half and half. I left the top of the jug in that shot because without it the half and half just looked like a photo with a black edge.



This is the shot I used for 52 Frames where I cropped in to just have the flower in the frame. I used a white background for this one and liked the mistiness of the paint.