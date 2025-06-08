Previous
Wasps on Nest by nickspicsnz
180 / 365

Wasps on Nest

The 52 Frames challenge was to "Use the Wrong Lens". I would normally take shots of wasps nests from as far away as possible using a long zoom. I found the beginnings of this nest on the fence on our driveway so, for this challenge, I got up close using my shortest lens setting possible and shot wide open at f2.4. It was only because I did get close that I noticed the nest still had some wasps but I thought, as it's winter, they were dead, including one that was still in a tube/cell. But, it was only when I downloaded the shots and saw them on the big screen that I realised the wasp at the top had turned around and I knew the wasps had been alive after all... and I'd been inches away with a camera shoved towards their nest!!!!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
Brave and great clarity when you zoom in.
June 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow! Not for me!
June 15th, 2025  
