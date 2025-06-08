Wasps on Nest

The 52 Frames challenge was to "Use the Wrong Lens". I would normally take shots of wasps nests from as far away as possible using a long zoom. I found the beginnings of this nest on the fence on our driveway so, for this challenge, I got up close using my shortest lens setting possible and shot wide open at f2.4. It was only because I did get close that I noticed the nest still had some wasps but I thought, as it's winter, they were dead, including one that was still in a tube/cell. But, it was only when I downloaded the shots and saw them on the big screen that I realised the wasp at the top had turned around and I knew the wasps had been alive after all... and I'd been inches away with a camera shoved towards their nest!!!!