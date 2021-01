Rawhiti II

This boat hull can be seen when whizzing down State Highway 1 near Mercer. It's the Rawhiti II which was "a 190 foot stern-wheeler that was built in Glasgow for Roose Shipping in 1925. It was the largest boat ever to operate on the Waikato, running until 1948 when it was stripped, used for a while as a barge, then finally hauled ashore". (Info taken from a NZRentacar Blog 'The Vanishing Fleet'.)