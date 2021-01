Blue Damselfly

This little chap landed on a grass stalk near where I was sitting. I had to use manual focus as the camera couldn't seem to autofocus on him. I wish I'd had my macro lens with me! Still, even with my walkabout lens and a lot of cropping this is the best damselfly/dragonfly pic I've got so I'm pleased with it. I like the way he's holding onto the stalk. (I did a bit of Googling and he's a he, the females are less turquoise.)