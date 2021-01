Went on a visit to a lavender farm with @julzmaioro @dide and @yorkshirekiwi today. Lovely to meet up with the "non-TK" ladies.It was REALLY hot and I got a bit burnt when @yorkshirekiwi and I sat in between two rows of lavender for an hour taking macro shots and setting the worlds to rights. Despite the number of people around it was still quite peaceful and relaxing listening to the skylarks and the bees.