Praying Mantises

Had to Google the plural of mantis! We uncovered these two babies when we were doing some weeding in our raised veggie garden. They were really tiny, especially the one on the left. I moved them to some nearby flowers for safety.



I think this is the first time I've seen my hubby doing any weeding as he is definitely not normally a gardener. He'd pave the lot if he had his choice! But he's actually decided he'd like to create a butterfly garden so we were planting some swan plant seeds in one of the veggie boxes. Monarch butterflies/caterpillars love swan plants.