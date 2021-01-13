Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
13 / 365
Hydrangea
This has had A LOT of faffing in PS... as if you couldn't tell, lol!
Loving being on holiday and having time to practice and play around with PS. Hopefully it'll stand me in good stead when I start the next Diploma paper at the beginning of Feb.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
2631
photos
140
followers
161
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Latest from all albums
7
8
9
10
123
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th January 2021 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
hydrangea
,
jan21nz
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty!!! sharp details, super close up and awesome faffing :)
January 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close