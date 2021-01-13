Previous
Hydrangea by nickspicsnz
13 / 365

Hydrangea

This has had A LOT of faffing in PS... as if you couldn't tell, lol!

Loving being on holiday and having time to practice and play around with PS. Hopefully it'll stand me in good stead when I start the next Diploma paper at the beginning of Feb.
Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty!!! sharp details, super close up and awesome faffing :)
January 13th, 2021  
