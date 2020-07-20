Previous
11-Nichola Smith-NZDP105-Assign F by nickspicsnz
105 / 365

11-Nichola Smith-NZDP105-Assign F

Final portfolio layout image. We had to submit a portfolio of 10 individual images that related to each other and were of a similar genre. We also had to submit a layout of all 10 shots in one image.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

