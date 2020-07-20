Sign up
105 / 365
11-Nichola Smith-NZDP105-Assign F
Final portfolio layout image. We had to submit a portfolio of 10 individual images that related to each other and were of a similar genre. We also had to submit a layout of all 10 shots in one image.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2384
photos
123
followers
206
following
Diploma
Tags
night
,
lights
,
city
,
collage
,
auckland
,
nzdp
,
jul20nz
