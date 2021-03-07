Previous
Baked Beans by nickspicsnz
125 / 365

Baked Beans

For the first assignment for the current paper in our diploma we had to do Food Photography. We were tasked with taking a photo of baked beans to make them look appetising and hot. What a mission!

I wanted a traditional, rustic, autumn/winter feel to my photo. After many shooting sessions, different set-ups, and even speaking to a professional food photographer in the UK for some advice about how to get the "steam" (she was incredibly friendly and helpful), this is what I ended up with.

We also had to treat this as though it was a paid job and create an invoice to go with it. I got severely marked down for my invoice as I missed a couple of things off it (and over-charged a bit, lol!), however, my actual photo was marked OK, but I only got a B+ for my overall mark. The tutor commented that I should've cropped in more to make the beans bigger in the photo, and not used a patterned, light-coloured material behind half of the beans because the steam doesn't show there.

I enjoyed setting this up though - it's not normally the sort of thing I do and it was fun (and frustrating, lol!)

(NZDP107 - Assignment A - Food Photography - Baked Beans)

P.S. So behind with 365 - been really busy taking hundreds of baked bean photos, and taking and editing photos of school events and a motoX event, that I've not had any time for my own photography. So wish I could retire!
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Great photo!!! I haven't seen baked beans look this good ever!
March 11th, 2021  
Nick ace
@sarah19 Aww, thanks Sarah. Glad they look appetising :)
March 11th, 2021  
