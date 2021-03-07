Baked Beans

For the first assignment for the current paper in our diploma we had to do Food Photography. We were tasked with taking a photo of baked beans to make them look appetising and hot. What a mission!



I wanted a traditional, rustic, autumn/winter feel to my photo. After many shooting sessions, different set-ups, and even speaking to a professional food photographer in the UK for some advice about how to get the "steam" (she was incredibly friendly and helpful), this is what I ended up with.



We also had to treat this as though it was a paid job and create an invoice to go with it. I got severely marked down for my invoice as I missed a couple of things off it (and over-charged a bit, lol!), however, my actual photo was marked OK, but I only got a B+ for my overall mark. The tutor commented that I should've cropped in more to make the beans bigger in the photo, and not used a patterned, light-coloured material behind half of the beans because the steam doesn't show there.



I enjoyed setting this up though - it's not normally the sort of thing I do and it was fun (and frustrating, lol!)



(NZDP107 - Assignment A - Food Photography - Baked Beans)



P.S. So behind with 365 - been really busy taking hundreds of baked bean photos, and taking and editing photos of school events and a motoX event, that I've not had any time for my own photography. So wish I could retire!