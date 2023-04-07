Just Another Day at the Office

For our first big assignment for the Professional Post Production paper we had to run, and write about, a fair test on background removal apps and software. We then had to create a composite using a photo with the background removed ensuring our resulting image had narrative.



I took the background away from the hot air balloons and superimposed them over an office block in Auckland. The sky tower was already reflected in the building but I had to create the reflections for the balloons and also adjust the colours to match the office block photo.



The little flock of birds actually flew from behind the building as I took the photo of the office block.