Just Another Day at the Office by nickspicsnz
142 / 365

Just Another Day at the Office

For our first big assignment for the Professional Post Production paper we had to run, and write about, a fair test on background removal apps and software. We then had to create a composite using a photo with the background removed ensuring our resulting image had narrative.

I took the background away from the hot air balloons and superimposed them over an office block in Auckland. The sky tower was already reflected in the building but I had to create the reflections for the balloons and also adjust the colours to match the office block photo.

The little flock of birds actually flew from behind the building as I took the photo of the office block.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
SandraD ace
Wonderful end result. Nice to read your process, thank you.
April 8th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Super fabulous edits
April 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Super edits fav
April 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this, what a great composite. In a way you are teaching us some tricks too Nick ;-)
April 8th, 2023  
