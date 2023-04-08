Previous
Next
Ferns with Actions by nickspicsnz
143 / 365

Ferns with Actions

This week for the Diploma we are learning about Photoshop Actions. We have to find a free action, implement it and write about it. This is some practising I've been doing using three actions on a fern photo.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Huge time saver
April 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
April 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are all beautiful!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise