143 / 365
Ferns with Actions
This week for the Diploma we are learning about Photoshop Actions. We have to find a free action, implement it and write about it. This is some practising I've been doing using three actions on a fern photo.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
3
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3423
photos
168
followers
159
following
125
126
138
139
140
141
142
143
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
141
142
143
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Diploma
Tags
photoshop
,
collage
,
ferns
,
nzdp
,
nzdp6
,
apr23nz
Walks @ 7
ace
Huge time saver
April 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
April 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are all beautiful!
April 8th, 2023
